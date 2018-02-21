Oliver Gill

Breakdown firm AA has slashed its dividend to fund an eagerly-anticipated new business strategy.

Shocked investors ran for cover with shares falling more than 20 per cent in opening trades.

The firm this morning revealed plans to "accelerate" growth in its insurance arm and "innovate" its roadside business.

Dividends will be capped at 2p a share for until "the board is satisfied that the profit and free cash flow enable a change in policy".

Last year shareholders received annual payouts of 9.3p a share.

Earlier this month AA said earnings for 2018 would be between £390m and £395m. While this remains unchanged, the firm said profits in 2019 would be considerably lower.

"Following the strategic review, the additional investment the AA will make to support the business has resulted in a change in expectations for 2019," AA said – earnings would be between £335m and £345m.

Jefferies analyst Will Kirkness warned this meant earnings per share would be up to a third lower. He added:

While the dividend cut to 2p frees up some cash, risk-reward is too negatively skewed on 'show me later' profits.

Today's market reaction will come as a fresh blow to AA, which suffered in 2017. Shares nose-dived in the summer as chairman Bob Mackenzie was sacked amid reports of an altercation with another member of staff.

At the centre of the disagreement was a planned tie-up with motor insurer Hastings – a deal that fell away later in the year.

Read more: AA shares skid as City delivers a blow during a critical week

What the company said:

AA chief executive Simon Breakwell said: "The AA is a phenomenal business, with a market leading position in roadside, a highly respected and trusted brand and thousands of highly skilled and committed employees with a deeply embedded customer service ethos. My review into all aspects of our business, from the bottom up, has further strengthened my confidence about the opportunities ahead of us and convinced me of the positive long-term outlook for the AA.

"The strategic plan I am setting out today will unlock the full potential of the AA by delivering targeted and strategic investment in our people, our products, our systems and operations. We are building on the solid foundation that our investments since the IPO have created. It will take the AA from a company helping when you break down to one actually predicting when you might break down in the first place. This plan will deliver front line resource to improve the efficiency, predictability and resilience of our operations as well as investment in game-changing growth drivers – in Connected Car and Insurance. These investments, while reducing our short term profitability, are vital to our long term success. I am confident the priorities we set out today will transform our products and service offerings to our customers by creating a truly innovative and differentiated product proposition which will deliver long term shareholder value."

Read more: AA investors buoyed as unveiling of strategic review is brought forward