UK DIY darling Homebase has dragged profits at its Australian owner to their lowest level in a decade.

Retail giant Wesfarmers posted an 87 per cent fall in its bottom line during overnight. Half-year net profit was A$212m (£119m).

Wesfarmers has previously signalled a A$1bn write-down from its investment in Homebase. The firm said its backing of the firm was under review and further details would be provided in July. The firm has said it would not let problems at Homebase hang over it for "years and years".

However, shares in Wesfarmers rose three per cent during trading down under after the firm said it was seeing signs of a recovery in its core grocery business. This comes after a price war with local rival Woolworths.

And markets were buoyed after signs of a pick up in sales by number two firm Coles.

“We’re happy with the growth we’re getting out of the business and we’re happy more than anything with the rate of growth we’re seeing in the last quarter,” said Coles chief executive John Durkin.

Daniel Muller, a portfolio manager at Vertium Asset Management told Reuters: “Many analysts have been bagging Coles and jumping on the Woolworths bandwagon so today’s result was a remainder that Coles is turning around."

