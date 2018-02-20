Former Osborne adviser re-joins ex-Bell Pottinger boss

Helen Cahill

Former George Osborne adviser James Chapman has joined former boss James Henderson, once head of the disgraced PR giant Bell Pottinger, at his new firm JH Communications.

Chapman was previously a partner at Bell Pottinger before it collapsed following its controversial South African campaign for the Gupta family.

He has now been given clearance from the government’s advisory committee on business appointments to rejoin his former boss on the new venture.

The committee said that Chapman, who was also a special adviser at the Department for Exiting the EU, was free to take up the role as senior adviser at JH Communications, provided he doesn’t draw on privileged information he received while working in government. Chapman hit the headlines last year following a doomed attempt to launch an anti-Brexit political party.