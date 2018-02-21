Helen Cahill

Catherine McGuinness has been given the task of safeguarding the Square Mile during one of the most testing periods of its history.

With Brexit looming, high-ranking British politicians have still not fully decided on the direction to take in negotiations with the EU, and as the City's new policy chief, McGuinness must persuade them to preserve the future of the financial services sector.

But the City of London Corporation is, itself, under pressure to change. Shadow chancellor John McDonnell has expressed an interest in scrapping the Corporation altogether.

And, in last year’s election for the Common Council, the Corporation’s primary decision-making body, Labour won a record five seats. Candidates have traditionally run as independents, but these new Labour affiliates are determined to reform the City and how it spends its money. In particular, they want less money spent on lobbying the government on behalf of the financial services sector, and more money spent on residents in the Square Mile, and on initiatives such as dealing with air pollution. Is McGuinness the woman to answer their call?

A former lawyer, McGuinness sees her primary role as promoting financial services, both within London and beyond it. She says that “first and foremost” she must back the Square Mile in this particularly turbulent time, having taken over from former policy chair Mark Boleat last year.

“I think it became clear here a few years ago that I was one of the contenders to Mark Boleat,” she says.

“I can’t imagine a more challenging or more interesting time to be doing this. I have to say I do draw on my legal experience — I sort of came straight in and there was this issue around clearing, which was a fortunate thing, it was a piece of law I’d been quite involved in, so I understood all that.”

However, she first joined the Corporation 20 years ago through her interest in education, and her curiosity about the organisation, which is the oldest local authority in Britain. She said she “didn’t really notice” the Corporation when she first started working in the City in 1985, but became fascinated when she found out about the range of work it does.

“People go to Epping Forest, Hampstead Heath and the Barbican Centre and all sorts of other places — the Museum of London — and don’t necessarily know what part we’ve played in supporting and maintaining those places. Why should they know?,” she says.

“But once you do start noticing, that’s what really fascinating to me. I remember walking around Epping Forest and seeing City of London signs and thinking: what on earth does that have to do with here? And then discovering that we have everything to do with saving it back in 1878 when people wanted to enclose and build on it. And there’s this extraordinary history of work for London, and Londoners, and the City itself.”

CV - Catherine McGuinness 1978: Studied Philosophy, Politics and Economics at St Anne’s College, Oxford University 1985: Qualified as a solicitor, began working at Waterhouse & Co (now called Fieldfisher) 1990s: Became a partner at Waterhouse & Co 1997: Elected to the City of London Corporation for the ward of Castle Baynard 2017: Appointed chairman of the Policy and Resources Committee, having previously held the role of deputy chairman.

She is, therefore, a powerful advocate for the City’s work beyond its engagement with stakeholders in the finance industry. She has chaired the boards of the Barbican Arts Centre and the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, and chaired both the City’s Education Board and the City of London Academies Trust. She is hoping to connect the children from the City’s chain of academies with the cultural institutions the authority supports. She says the City does not intend to overstretch itself in its education brief, but she is proud of the authority’s record; the chain was the top-performing in the country for pupil progress last year.

“I think it’s really to do with sticking to some core principles around discipline, and rules and routines, and you start from a basis so that people have an opportunity to learn, the space in the classroom to learn, and give teachers the opportunity to teach,” she says.

“But then our side of the bargain is finding an interesting curriculum and engaging teachers. And then we watch each child very carefully.”

She says the make-up of the Corporation is also a priority for her, and she would like it to be more diverse, with both more women and ethnic minorities elected to the Council.

“I would definitely like to see more diversity coming through our elected membership,” she says. “And we spend a lot of time thinking about how to encourage people to stand and take an interest.”

McGuinness admits the City still has work to do to assuage its critics. McDonnell hasn’t repeated his calls to abolish the City to her face, suggesting that exchanges between the two are cordial. However, in her typically diplomatic manner, she says there are “conversations we still need to have”.

Within the Corporation, McGuinness and the leadership must contend with some new agitators in the Council, although they do not all associate with the hard-left of the Labour party. Tensions are currently rising over whether Aung San Suu Kyi should be stripped of her Freedom of the City, with the Labour councillors pressing for the honour to be removed. McGuinness is, herself, described as a “good egg” by councillors, suggesting she will be at the forefront of compromise, rather than conflict.