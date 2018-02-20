Ross McLean

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has escaped punishment from the Football Association (FA) after an on-field confrontation with a supporter following his side’s FA Cup fifth round defeat to Wigan on Monday.

City’s record goalscorer Aguero appeared to push an individual as Wigan fans invaded the pitch following their shock victory, later claiming that he was spat at and verbally abused.

Both clubs, meanwhile, have been charged by the FA for failing to control their players following the dismissal of Fabian Delph on the stroke of half-time. They have until 6pm on Friday to respond.

City boss Pep Guardiola and Wigan counterpart had a heated discussion in the DW Stadium at the break, although the FA have deemed that no misconduct took place during the exchange.

The FA, meanwhile, have asked both Wigan and City to provide their observations of crowd trouble at the end of the game which saw a section of away supporters tear up and throw advertising hoardings.

Wigan’s 1-0 win, secured courtesy of Will Grigg’s late strike, ended City’s hopes of an unprecedented quadruple.