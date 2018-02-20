Hinkley Point C delays would not threaten the UK's energy security

Courtney Goldsmith

The UK does not face an energy security issue if there are further delays to the Hinkley Point C nuclear plant, the secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy said today.

Speaking in front of a House of Lords committee, Greg Clark said that if the UK's first new nuclear power station in a generation started producing energy later than expected, government energy auctions would be able to provide secure power "should we need it".

Jeremy Pocklington, the government's director general of energy and security, told the Lords Economic Affairs committee that there were a number of ways the market could be flexible to make up for the lost capacity.

Last year, EDF, the French state-owned utility building the nuclear plant, said the project could be more than a year behind schedule and £1.5bn over budget. The power plant is expected to provide about seven per cent of the country's energy by the mid-2020s.

Despite the high costs, Clark backed nuclear power as a reliable form of low-carbon energy and a strategic part of the UK's energy mix, although he said the government did not have a particular target in mind for nuclear contributions in the future.

Nuclear energy currently accounts for about a fifth of the UK's energy supply.

Clark added that any new nuclear plants would have to go through a “value for money” assessment.