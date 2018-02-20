Rebecca Smith

Eurostar said today tickets for its highly anticipated London-Amsterdam service will now go on sale later than planned whilst it irons out "a few issues".

The tickets were meant to go on sale from mid-afternoon today, with the new direct route from London to Amsterdam launching on Wednesday 4 April.

But this evening, Eurostar tweeted that the tickets will now be available from Thursday 22 February "whilst we iron out a few issues".

"We recognise the interest in the new route and thank you all for your patience," the firm said.

Eurostar said at present, it does not yet have a revised time for when the tickets will go on sale. They are set to be on sale from £35 one-way.

Responding to disappointed customers online, the company said it had felt it best to ensure there were no issues when the tickets do go on sale, so it had been pushed back by a few days.

The launch of the service in April, will mean that passengers will be able to travel from St Pancras in the capital direct to the Netherlands at a speed of 300kph in three hours.

Eurostar's chief executive Nicolas Petrovic, said the launch "represents an exciting advance in cross-Channel travel and heralds a new era in international high speed rail".

"With direct services from the UK to The Netherlands, France and Belgium, we are transforming the links between the UK and three of Europe’s top trading nations," he said.

