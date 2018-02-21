Francesca Washtell

Publishing giant Penguin is teaming up with Waterstones to turn the page on the patriarchy by launching a new pop-up bookstore that will only stock titles written by female authors.

The Like A Woman shop will be open from 5 to 9 March on Rivington Street in Shoreditch to tie in with International Women's Day, which is on 8 March.

Shoppers will be able to buy books written by the likes of The Handmaid's Tale author Margaret Atwood, Harriet Harman, Elif Shafak, Zadie Smith and Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, and can purchase books to be donated to children housed in Solace Women's Aid refuges.

The store will "showcase some of the incredible figures who have made a difference or fought for change #LikeAWoman", according to Penguin.

Books will be arranged by the impact the author has had on culture, history or society, such as 'women to watch', 'your body' and 'changemakers' instead of by genre.

The site will also host a string of Penguin Live events to showcase contemporary British female voices.

"We’re creating a space where readers can look to incredible writers, activists and pioneers for the inspiration to go forward and make change like a woman," said Zainab Juma, creative manager at Penguin Random House.