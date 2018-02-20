Ross McLean

Championshio outfit Doncaster Knights have confirmed that prop forward Ian Williams had passed away after collapsing at the club’s Castle Park training base.

The 27-year-old Oxford University graduate joined Doncaster, who are currently fourth in English rugby’s second tier, in the summer following a spell with Yorkshire rivals Rotherham Titans.

“Ian collapsed at training at Castle Park this morning and, despite the best efforts of the emergency response team, could not be resuscitated,” read a club statement.

“Ian joined the club in the summer from Rotherham Titans and quickly became a well-liked member of the Knights squad, making six appearances.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Ian’s mother Pippa, father Phillip and sister Helen and are working with a counselling team in the best interest of Ian’s teammates.”

Doncaster chief executive Gavin Baldwin said: “Ian was a prop with plenty of his career ahead of him, this is a sad loss for Doncaster’s sporting community.”

Williams played in the 2013 Varsity match and also had spells with London Welsh and Richmond.