Joe Hall

It would only take a cursory glance at sports headlines in recent weeks to realise that disruptive forces are rapidly re-shaping all areas of the industry.

Amazon is thought to have challenged traditional broadcasters in making a serious bid for Premier League broadcast rights. Two YouTubers, meanwhile, went up against live football and rugby this month by fighting each other in an amateur boxing match that sold out London’s ExCel Arena and attracted more than 1m live viewers online. And ahead of England’s Six Nations match with Wales, Twickenham chiefs unveiled virtual reality technology they are using to sell hospitality packages for future games.

For stakeholders, negotiating this new terrain might require an expert helping hand. Executives from the sponsorship agency that represents sporting stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo as well as A-listers like Beyonce, the ownership group that includes an NBA franchise and a Premier League team, and the NFL outfit ranked the fifth most-valuable by Forbes have united to form a new venture in the understandable belief that they have the chops to offer that very expertise.

Elevate Sports Ventures is a new sports “premium services company” — think high-end consultancy — comprised of NFL franchise the San Francisco 49ers, the Creative Artists Agency, and Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment, which owns the Philadelphia 76ers and Crystal Palace. And it is coming to London, immediately opening an office in a city that it sees as a port particularly buzzing with sporting commerce with which it can help.

“The landscape is changing so dramatically and the risks have never been greater,” Al Guido, 49ers president and Elevate chief executive, told City A.M.

“The competition is growing day by day but the opportunity is immense if you do it right. You only really have one chance to launch a product or service or stadium and you want to make sure that you have every single conversation possible to future-proof your buildings or your plans.

“There’s no doubt that the growth of the Premier League, the Championship, what the RFU has been able to do with Twickenham Stadium — there’s a ton of opportunity in the marketplace. We like the space, we know a lot of the players. And we’re looking forward to helping those teams and brands get those teams off the ground.

“So we’re excited about the conversations we’re having right now. We do believe that you can’t be a one-size-fits-all shop. You can’t just take the principles of things that work in the United States and the NFL and just plug them into the UK market. We believe our expertise and our knowledge of the UK fanbase and the amount of verticals in which we’re able to help a company sets us apart.”

By sourcing expertise and a globetrotting network from three different companies, each of which has its own strengths, Elevate says its offering to sports teams and brands can range from sectors as varied as eSports, performance analytics, stadium construction and emerging tech.

For a group of executives who oversee teams in the NFL, NBA and Premier League, that could well mean working with — and helping — direct competitors to reach their goals. But Guido insists the wider sports industry is not as zero-sum as a team’s match results.

“We don’t believe it will cannibalise our success,” he says.

“We believe that a rising tide lifts all boats in the sport and entertainment world. Our job is to lift each sport and brand up as much as we possibly can because it — pardon the pun — elevates all of us and competition breeds success. No one can argue that brands doing good jobs or generating new revenue streams or adding fanbase is a bad thing.”

Guido’s own point of passion is in stadium building, having spearheaded record-breaking sponsorship and corporate seats sales at state-of-the-art new stadiums for both the Dallas Cowboys and then the 49ers.

Indeed, there are projects aplenty in London and beyond. Tottenham’s new ground is set to be completed next season, but they are yet to announce a naming rights partner. Everton, QPR, Brentford, Crystal Palace and Chelsea are also looking to new homes.

“We love the amount of building that’s going on in the UK,” says Guido. “The renovation plans, the new stadium builds. We feel there’s a tremendous amount of opportunity here and not just in soccer.

“We’re doing a lot of due diligence on the amount of projects and stadiums that are happening in the UK and we’ve been talking to a number of clients.”

In an industry undergoing rapid change, opportunity knocks.