Ross McLean

One-day opener Alex Hales has become the second England player in a matter of days to shun first-class cricket and sign a white ball-only contract with his county.

Hales, who has played 11 Tests for England, has followed the lead of leg-spinner Adil Rashid and penned a deal that will mean he exclusively plays limited-overs cricket for Nottinghamshire until at least the end of the 2019 season.

The 29-year-old was one of a number of English players overlooked in last month’s Indian Premier League auction, while his stance effectively ends his chances of regaining a place in the Test side.

“The decision to focus on my white-ball game wasn’t taken lightly or on the spur of the moment, it’s one I’ve thought long and hard about,” said Hales. “It’s also one I’ve discussed at length with the Notts management.”

Hales has played 58 one-day and 52 Twenty20 matches for England, while he averaged 72.33 in last season’s domestic 50-over tournament, which included a knock of 187 in the final against Surrey at Lord’s.