Joe Hall

West Ham have been charged by the Football Association for an alleged breach of anti-doping regulations.

The Premier League club, who have until 27 February to respond to the charge, are accused of breaching FA rules concerning players’ whereabouts for the purposes of facilitating drug-testing.

Clubs are required to provide the FA with up-to-date details of the times, dates and venues of training sessions, as well as the home addresses of their players.

"It is alleged the club failed to ensure its 'club whereabouts' information was accurate on three occasions within 12-months," read an FA statement.

West Ham are likely to receive a fine if found guilty. Current league leaders Manchester City were fined £35,000 last season for breaching the same anti-doping regulation three times in just five months.

The Hammers are alleged to have breached FA anti-doping regulation 14(d) which states: “It shall also be a breach of this regulation 14 by the club if the information contained in such reports is either initially inaccurate or has not been updated by the club as necessary to ensure it remains accurate.”