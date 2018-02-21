Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover analytics, equity investment and management consulting. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Media iQ

Media iQ, the leading global analytics and technology company, has announced the appointment of Simon Tray as global chief financial officer. He joins having previously held the same role at MediaCom Worldwide, where he had been part of the company’s senior leadership team for the past 19 years. In his new role, Simon will be responsible for the company’s financial performance and reporting of business, as well as taking responsibility for future operational business planning and commercial risk management. This is the latest in several recent senior hires at Media iQ, as it continues to demonstrate its commitment to worldwide growth and ability to attract the best talent in the media and advertising industry. Simon comes to Media iQ with a hugely impressive background in the industry, having managed finance departments in several agencies both in the UK and globally. Most recently, he was global chief financial officer at MediaCom, helping grow the network to have 120 offices in over 90 countries. Following WPP’s acquisition of MediaCom in 2005, Simon was asked to become the first CFO for GroupM UK, the world’s largest advertising media company.

Amundi

Amundi has announced the appointment of Alexandre Drabowicz as deputy head of equity investment platform, including European equity, volatility, convertible bonds, Japanese equity, and global equity. He reports to Diego Franzin, head of equity investment platform. Alexandre has been head of investment specialists on equities since 2014. Prior to that, between 2001 and 2008 he worked in portfolio management at Paris hedge fund Systeia Capital Management, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Amundi, as head of trading then portfolio manager for a global macro fund. Alexandre started his career at Societe Generale in 1993 where he held several roles including deputy general manager of the futures brokerage division, serving institutional clients in Tokyo.

Oxbow Partners

Oxbow Partners, the management consultancy, has announced that Christopher Hess, formerly the business development director at Scottish Widows/Lloyds Banking Group insurance has joined as a partner. He has an impressive industry track record, both as an adviser and as an executive. In his previous role, Chris was responsible for strategy, innovation and major transformation efforts across the life, pensions and general insurance businesses. Prior to Lloyds Banking Group, Christopher held senior roles at both Deloitte and EY, as well as leading a series of entrepreneurial ventures.

