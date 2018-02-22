Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover financial analytics, business advisory and specialist insurance. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Metapraxis

Metapraxis, the leading financial analytics business, today announces the appointment of multiple time technology entrepreneur, Nicole Anderson as chair of the board. Nicole is a venture builder and investment advisor in areas such as corporate venture, venture capital, family office and ICOs. As well as stepping into the role of Metapraxis Chair, Nicole is also managing partner of Redsand Partners and has worked extensively across the fintech investment landscape, supporting investment mandates in corporate venture, impact and angel investing. Nicole has won multiple awards for innovation and women in fintech. As a recognised industry leader, she has featured on numerous panels as an expert and has previously acted as an advisor to Microsoft Ventures London, Level39, StartupBootcamp FinTech and London Tech Advocates. She is also a contributing author to The FinTech Book.

FTI Consulting

Global business advisory firm FTI Consulting has appointed Iain Graham as a managing director in the firm’s corporate finance and restructuring practice in London. Iain joins FTI Consulting following a 19 year career with PwC, where he led a wide range of high-profile complex international restructurings, advising clients in both the listed public and private environments, as well as a number of PFI projects. His recent experience has been across a wide range of industries, including commodities, mining and waste management. He will focus on continuing to enhance FTI Consulting’s reputation as a market leader in restructuring and financial advisory across Europe, which has seen the firm named as turnaround adviser of the Year 2017 by the Institute for Turnaround.

JLT Specialty

JLT Specialty, the specialist insurance broker and risk consultant, has appointed Leon Steenkamp as head of tax insurance within its mergers and acquisitions (M&A) insurance practice, part of the financial lines group. Leon has over 14 years’ experience in advising on M&A and international taxation matters and joins from EY London, where he was a tax director within their M&A tax team. Prior to his 10-year career at EY London, he held tax positions within law firms and accountancy practices in Cape Town and Johannesburg. In his new role at JLT, Leon will work with clients including private equity funds, companies, lawyers and accountants to arrange insurance for tax risks. His main focus will be on growing the tax insurance business in the UK market, and will render support as appropriate to JLT’s M&A insurance teams in other geographies.

