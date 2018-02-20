Tuesday 20 February 2018 3:59pm

Ford to set up German bank in second half of the year as it gears up for Brexit

 
Rebecca Smith
Ford Credit Europe is a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Ford Motor Company
Ford confirmed today that it plans to set up a bank in Germany in the second half of this year as it looks to firm up its post-Brexit planning.

Ford Credit Europe, a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Ford which provides financial services to dealers, retail and business customers, has been drawing up Brexit contingency plans ahead of Britain's exit from the European Union in 2019.

It has developed options to ensure “ongoing support of Ford, dealers and customers” regardless of what happens with the negotiations.

Last year, FCE applied for a German banking licence that would enable it to passport services through branches, and a spokesperson confirmed today that the company expects to establish a German bank in the second half of 2018.

A key concern in the City has been over whether Brexit will spell the end of passporting, a set of rights allowing financial services firms to do business in other EEA countries.

“Our application for a German banking licence is in addition to our FCE UK licence and the German bank will be a subsidiary of FCE Bank plc (UK),” a FCE spokesperson said. “FCE will continue to be headquartered in the UK and will serve British dealers and customers as it does today.”

Any reorganisation of its business involving finance companies will though, depend on the outcome of Brexit negotiations, Ford said.

Its subsidiaries in the Czech Republic, Hungary and Switzerland will continue to operate using their current licences.

The company also said its plan will not involve job losses, and there will not be any significant changes to where employees are located.

