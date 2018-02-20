William Hill could have prevented Gambling Commission embarrassment

Adam Bradford

It is almost a new trend, gambling companies being fined for falling foul of the rules and being humiliated in public.

These failures to do the right thing when it comes to responsible gambling regulation are nothing new. In 2014, my dad, David, was jailed for two years for fraud after stealing over £50,000 to fund his gambling addiction. He kept it secret from the family and has said since that he had been gambling for over 30 years.

His addiction led him to re-mortgage the family home, rack up over £500,000 in debts and then eventually steal from his employer where he worked as an accountant.

It is a troubling story but not one which is unique. There are hundreds of thousands of gambling addicts in this country and young people and young males are particularly at risk according to the latest information from the Gambling Commission.

A fine of £6.8m for William Hill today against the backdrop of an industry which makes billions of pounds each year is just a drop in the ocean. This fine will not stop people from falling into trouble with gambling and I am unsure how far this sanction will go towards protecting other people who are vulnerable to the addictive nature of these products.

Companies like William Hill need to learn fast that their products have potential to cause harm on the high street and online. I would argue that online gambling is easier to work with, software is available which can help these companies detect risky behaviour patterns and this is where an intervention should come in to support the gambler.

People like my dad do not intentionally become gambling addicts. Research exists from the University of Cambridge and others which shows how gambling activity affects endorphin in the brain in a similar way to drug use does. These products have potential to cause real damage. Gambling addiction affects more than just the gambler alone, it affects the whole family, employers, the local community and the economy.

I, and many other campaigners, want to see a sustainable and safe gambling industry in this country and do not want to be prohibitionists.

If William Hill had taken greater care and proactively implemented safeguarding procedures in the cases it has been sanctioned for today, it could have avoided this mess. Public trust in the industry will erode over time if the bookies do not change their ways.

The government is looking at ways to limit the harm caused by Fixed Odds Betting Terminals at the moment and I feel that a reduction in the stakes on these machines would not be harmful.

The government review also needs to put due focus on the expanding area of online gambling and particularly pay attention to the way companies use social media and advertising to normalise gambling, especially in relation to sports games.

Industry bodies like the FA are also debating the close ties between gambling and sport and the risks associated for players and fans.

Gambling companies need to start behaving like an industry that cares about more than profit. Any business which has potential to affect individuals’ lives and society needs to be a beyond profit business.

For this industry to sustain in the future, it needs to be proactive in supporting those at risk of harm. A slap on the wrist from the Gambling Commission will not make that happen on its own.