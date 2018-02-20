Tuesday 20 February 2018 3:36pm

Tube chaos as entire line is suspended due to signal failure

 
Caitlin Morrison
Source: Getty

The Circle line has been suspended due to a signal failure at Edgware Road.

Meanwhile, on the Hammersmith & City line there is no service between Hammersmith and Baker Street for the same reason, along with severe delays on the rest of the line.

Transport for London said tickets will be accepted on local bus services via any reasonable route.

