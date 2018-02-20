Tube chaos as entire line is suspended due to signal failure

Caitlin Morrison

The Circle line has been suspended due to a signal failure at Edgware Road.

Meanwhile, on the Hammersmith & City line there is no service between Hammersmith and Baker Street for the same reason, along with severe delays on the rest of the line.

Transport for London said tickets will be accepted on local bus services via any reasonable route.

No service: on the entire line while we fix a signal failure at Edgware Road. Tickets will be accepted on local bus services via any reasonable route. — Circle line (@circleline) February 20, 2018