Tuesday 20 February 2018 3:31pm

Six Nations 2018: Mathematical modelling used to predict earthquakes tips Ireland to rumble England's title bid

 
Frank Dalleres
England v Wales - NatWest Six Nations
England, seeking a third straight title, have beaten Italy and Wales so far (Source: Getty)

Ireland have usurped defending champions England as the team most likely to win the Six Nations ahead of this weekend’s third round of fixtures, according to mathematical modelling.

England began the championship as favourites but now stand only a 40 per cent chance of retaining their title, with Ireland boasting a 43 per cent probability of finishing top, says insurers QBE.

Eddie Jones’s team, who are seeking an unprecedented third successive Six Nations and have already beaten Wales and Italy, face Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday. Ireland host Wales, having so far defeated Italy and France.

QBE’s formula – adapted from models used to predict earthquakes and floods – expects both contenders to win again this week, increasing the likelihood of their meeting at Twickenham on the final weekend becoming a title, Triple Crown and Grand Slam decider.

Wales, who currently sit third in the table, are the next most likely to win the championship but have only a 16 per cent chance, while Scotland’s prospects are rated at one per cent, says QBE.

Ireland v Italy - NatWest Six Nations
Ireland, who have beaten Italy and France, have a 43 per cent chance of winning the championship, says QBE (Source: Getty)

A Grand Slam is unlikely, with a 57 per cent likelihood of no clean sweep. England are most fancied to pull it off, at 22 per cent, slightly ahead of Ireland on 21 per cent.

