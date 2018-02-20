Frank Dalleres

British speed skater Elise Christie has vowed to continue her quest for Olympic success in Beijing in 2022 despite finishing empty-handed and heartbroken for a second consecutive Winter Games.

Christie was controversially disqualified in Tuesday’s 1000m heats, her final event of the short-track programme in Pyeongchang, having raced through the pain of an ankle ligament injury and finished second.

It completed another miserable Games for the triple world champion, who crashed out of both the 1500m and 500m, having been disqualified in all three of her events at Sochi four years ago.

But the 27-year-old, who aggravated her injury when she was knocked down at the start of her heat and had to be carried from the arena after the race, insists she has not given up on an elusive Olympic medal.

“Right now I’m a bit shellshocked. I’ve worked so hard to come back from this injury. I think a thousand people wouldn’t have skated with my ankle the way it was. I can barely bend my knee now,” she said.

“The only thing I can say is that I promise Britain I will fight back from this. I will come back for Beijing and hopefully I can do Britain proud then.

“I have so much belief in the programme and myself. I definitely think I can come back and medal in Beijing, it’s just frustrating having to wait four more years. It wasn’t meant to be this time.”

The Scot, who has won medals at every World Championship since 2013 and claimed three golds last year, said she had only raced on despite injury because it was the Olympics.

“I would’ve been off the ice for five or six weeks [had it been a different competition],” Christie added.

“The only reason they gave me the choice is that it is an Olympics. The worst that could happen is that I damage it more, and I might well have – I’ve just been kicked – but to me that didn’t matter. I’ve trained all my life for this and to me this was everything.”

Women’s bobsleigh pair Mica McNeill and Mica Moore, who raised £40,000 through crowdfunding to get to the Games, placed sixth at the halfway stage of their competition. Their final two runs are on Wednesday.

