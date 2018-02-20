Dunelm's shares slide as margin pressure from Worldstores deal continues

Helen Cahill

Dunelm's share price has slumped today after the retailer unveiled lower margins.

The homeware retailer's margins have been under pressure due to its £8.5m acquisition of Worldstores, a lower-margin business which has now started contributing sales to the group. This morning, Dunelm said its gross margin was down by 180bps.

Profit before tax fell eight per cent to £60m in the 26 weeks to December, with like-for-like sales up six per cent year-on-year.

Andy Harrison, chairman of Dunelm, said the group's margins would stabilise in the second half of the financial year.

Mark Photiades, director of retail research at Cantor Fitzgerald, said the figures were "a touch below expectations". However, he said the board's ambition to achieve £2bn of sales was deliverable.

"Dunelm offers a rare combination of space expansion and multi-channel growth coupled with strong cash generation and a market leading position in the UK homewares market," he said.

Neil Wilson, senior market analyst at ETX Capital said: "It’s proving to be a very tough market out there –we’ve seen several retailers in the sector fail in recent months and margins are coming under pressure across the board. Consumer spending is softer of course, but the decline in property market activity is key – the less people move home the less they spend on new furnishings."