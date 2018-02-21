Rebecca Smith

The government said today fresh research will be carried out to examine what steps employers have been taking to help remove barriers to progression at work for ethnic minorities.

The results of the research will be used to assess progress made by employers on recommendations made in a previous independent McGregor-Smith review looking into the issues affecting black and minority ethnic groups in the workplace.

That had found that the economy could benefit from a £24bn-a-year boost if black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) people had the same opportunities as their white colleagues. The review also called on firms with more than 50 employees to publish a breakdown of their workforce by race and pay band.

The government's small business minister Margot James had said previously: "The opportunity to generate a further £24bn to the economy each year should be enough to encourage even the most reluctant board member that action is needed."

Fresh research will now be carried out by the Business in the Community charity to show what action employers are actually taking to prevent bullying and harassment of BAME people, and whether companies have started to report their ethnicity pay gap. This will then be used to see what further action is needed.

Business minister Andrew Griffiths said:

It is unacceptable that people are being held back in the workplace because of their ethnic background – we want to make sure that the economy works for everyone, so people have the same opportunities to progress and can achieve their true potential. This new research will establish what steps employers have taken to haul down workplace barriers and harness the talent of a diverse workforce, helping us to assess if further action is needed.

Baroness McGregor-Smith who conducted the review of race in the workplace, said: "This one-year-on review of the government’s report on race in the workplace gives us the opportunity to take stock of progress and consider if stronger actions are needed for us to see change."

Her previous review carved out 26 recommendations across areas such as improving transparency and celebrating success to help increase black and ethnic minorities' participation and progression in the workplace.

Last week Lloyds Banking Group said it would be the first FTSE 100 firm to set a formal target to improve ethnic diversity among its senior staff. It has set a target of making eight per cent of senior management BAME.

