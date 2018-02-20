Catherine Neilan

Business leaders and City representatives have welcomed David Davis' speech, backing mutual recognition and a commitment not to undercut regulation - but urged the government to urgently bring forward more clarity.

The Brexit secretary this morning gave one of a series of major speeches setting out the government's position on life after leaving the UK, stressing that mutual trust, underpinned by robust mechanisms, could reduce trade friction.

Speaking in Vienna, he said: "The agreement we strike will not be about how to build convergence but what to do when one of us wants to make changes to rules. Neither side should put up unnecessary barriers during this process."

Policy chairman of the City of London Corporation, Catherine McGuinness, said: “We are pleased to see that the Brexit Secretary’s comments on mutual regulatory recognition are in line with proposals put together by the International Regulatory Strategy Group (IRSG).

“Maintaining regulatory alignment but also the option to diverge if either side so chooses gives the freedom to maintain the strength of London as Europe’s global financial hub, the ability to continue setting strong global standards, and will cause the least amount of disruption for people and businesses across the UK and the EU.

“Today’s speech has provided some clarity for financial and professional firms across the UK. But the “race” that the Brexit secretary refers to is, at present, at best a brisk walk. Firms urgently need to see more in the way of a solid commitment from government.”

She was backed by Allie Renison, head of Europe and trade policy at the IoD, who said business leaders welcomed his acknowledgement that equivalent standards and regulations should not impede market access, "but firms will require more clarity on how this would work in practice".

“The IoD is particularly pleased that Davis acknowledges the importance of keeping a level playing field on state aid and competition policy. Minimising trade barriers can and should go hand in hand with a future deal with the EU," she added.

However, there was a warning over using previous trade deals as precedents for mutual recognition, "seeing as it is broadly limited to conformity assessment, inspections and professional qualifications in other free-trade agreements to date".

Renison said: "Brexit could mean asking for an unprecedented degree of mutual recognition of rules and, while we support this as an aim for certain sectors, we have always stressed the need for greater clarity on future regulatory cooperation and how it would work in practice.”

Miles Celic, chief executive of TheCityUK, praised Davis' speech as "a significant step forward".

He added: "Our industry has worked hard to find the best possible solutions to the complex questions posed by Brexit. To hear that the UK government has embraced mutual regulatory recognition as the best approach to frictionless trade beyond Brexit is encouraging. It reflects TheCityUK’s view that this is the most effective way to ensure that the UK and the EU can continue to access each other’s markets in the future.

“Leading the race to the top on global standards is where we should be setting our aspirations, and the EU27 should be reassured to hear that the UK is committed to this. The UK is globally recognised as a world-leading centre for regulatory expertise and supervisory standards – a national asset we should hold on to and build upon. We now look to the EU27 to respond positively to this development in the negotiations.”

The chief executive of UK Finance Stephen Jones stressed the need for financial services to have a particular position within a future agreement.

"Any system of mutual recognition must include services, which account for almost a third of total trade between the EU and UK," he said. "The UK finance sector does not want to see any weakening of current regulatory standards, which are a key source of competitive strength. The UK is and should always seek to be the safest and most transparent place for banking and other financial service providers to do business.”