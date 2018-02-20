Asda holds onto sales growth for third consecutive quarter

Helen Cahill

Asda today reported a sales rise over the Christmas trading period as it lowered prices to compete with fast-growing German discounters Aldi and Lidl.

Sales grew 0.5 per cent on a like-for-like basis in the final quarter of 2017, the third quarter of growth in a row. However, the figures represented a softening from the 1.1 per cent growth recorded in the prior quarter.

Asda's market share has been under threat from the likes of Aldi and Lidl, but there are signs of improvement at the retailer, which welcomed a new chief executive at the start of this year. Roger Burnley, formerly Asda's chief operating officer, took over from Sean Clarke on 1 January.

In its last results statement, Asda signalled that it faced a "challenging" year ahead, so it remains to be seen whether Burnley can keep the supermarket's sales growth on track.

Today, Walmart chief executive Doug McMillon said there was still "more to do" in the UK.

"In the UK, Asda delivered positive comparable sales again this quarter with particular strength during the Christmas period. We're pleased to see customers responding to our investments in the value proposition through improved in-store experience scores and the strengthening of our private brand and online grocery offerings," he said.

"We know we have more to do in the UK. However, we are encouraged by recent results in key areas of our business."

Bryan Roberts, global insights director at TCC Global, said Asda had lost some of its "spirit" in recent years and no longer appealed to younger families.

However, he added that the sales boost was encouraging, and that the company was benefiting from in-store improvements, and lower prices.