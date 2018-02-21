Alys Key

International consumers are willing to spend more on British produce according to a new study, raising hopes for a post-Brexit trading boom.

Barclays found that focusing on "brand Britain" could open up an estimated £3.45bn opportunity for British exports.

British food would be one of the most lucrative sectors, with overseas consumers were willing to pay 22 per cent more for food made in the UK.

The study of over 8,000 people looked at the attitudes of customers in eight key markets: France, Germany, Ireland, India, China, the UAE, USA and South Africa.

Some 36 per cent of respondents said they were buying more British products than they were five years ago.

In addition to food, shoppers were happy to spent 10 per cent more on British cars, and nine per cent more on UK-made alcohol and fashion.

Asian and Middle Eastern consumers were most likely to be attracted by British branding, with 67 per cent of respondents in India saying they would be swayed to buy something by a Union Jack on the packaging. In the UAE this was true for 62 per cent and in China it was 61 per cent.

