21st Century Fox attempts to woo regulators with sweetened Sky News deal

Oliver Gill

21st Century Fox has improved independence concessions relating to Sky News in the hope of convincing regulators to wave through its takeover of Sky.

The Rupert Murdoch-owned firm has doubled the length of time it will fund a fully-independent Sky-branded news service.

Last week Fox pledged to meet Sky News' running costs for five years. In a letter to watchdogs today it upped its offer to 10 years.

Sky News is a key sticking point for the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which is probing Fox's approach to buy the 61 per cent of Sky it does not own for £11.7bn. In draft findings from its latest investigation, the CMA said earlier this year Murdoch's influence over Sky News needed to be reduced.

Today's offer, to fund annual losses reported to be £40m a year, is the latest in a string of concessions offered to regulators by the US media behemoth.

Fox has already proposed to establish a fully independent board to oversee Sky News.

In its latest gambit, Fox said Sky News' board would be required to prepare an annual statement confirming it had not come under any influence or attempted influence in the way it creates its editorial output.

Murdoch is hoping Sky will eventually find its way into the hands of Disney. Fox has agreed to sell some its assets to its rival for $52bn (£37bn) – these include Fox's stake in Sky.

