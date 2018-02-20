Tuesday 20 February 2018 1:12pm

Victoria line suspended due to person on the track at Highbury & Islington

 
Caitlin Morrison
Follow Caitlin
The incident occurred at Highbury & Islington (Source: Flickr/Tom Page)

The Victoria line has been part-suspended due to a person on the track in north London.

There is no service on the line between King's Cross and Seven Sisters due to a person on the track at Highbury and Islington. There are severe delays on the rest of the line.

British Transport Police said: "A person has been struck by a train at Highbury and Islington underground station. We were called to the scene at 12.23pm today."

Officers and paramedics are at the scene and the incident is ongoing.

Transport for London said London Underground tickets are being accepted on London Overground, Great Northern, Greater Anglia and local bus services via any reasonable route.

Tags