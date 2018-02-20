Caitlin Morrison

The Victoria line has been part-suspended due to a person on the track in north London.

There is no service on the line between King's Cross and Seven Sisters due to a person on the track at Highbury and Islington. There are severe delays on the rest of the line.

There is no service between King's Cross and Seven Sisters due to a person on the track at Highbury and Islington. Severe delays on the rest of the line. Ticket acceptance in place



👾 https://t.co/fXTtJBVwDQ

🚦 https://t.co/4o1da6ZW6b

🚌 https://t.co/cu3IxMZAe3 — Victoria line (@victorialine) February 20, 2018

British Transport Police said: "A person has been struck by a train at Highbury and Islington underground station. We were called to the scene at 12.23pm today."

Officers and paramedics are at the scene and the incident is ongoing.

Transport for London said London Underground tickets are being accepted on London Overground, Great Northern, Greater Anglia and local bus services via any reasonable route.