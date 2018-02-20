Alys Key

London brewer Fuller's has taken over Dark Star, a craft beer business based in West Sussex.

The deal will give Dark Star access to funding so that it can expand into new markets, as it continues to operate as a standalone business.

Dark Star's managing director James Cuthbertson said: "The deal means we will continue to do what we do, but gives us huge opportunities to brew more one-off small batch beers hand-in-hand with exploring the export market and expanded bottle and can formats.”

Cuthbertson also told local paper The Argus that there will be redundancies due to overlaps between the two businesses.

This follows Fuller's acquisition of cider makers Cornish Orchards for £3.8m in 2013. The companies declined to disclose the value of today's deal, but Fuller's managing director Simon Dodd said the acquisition was part of the same strategy.

He said the company had "been looking at similar opportunities to invest in and work with young, exciting companies that have a similar ethos and commitment to quality as Fuller’s".

