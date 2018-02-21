Lynsey Barber

A startup using artificial intelligence to track employees and improve their productivity has raised fresh cash from top investors, including lastminute.com entrepreneur Brent Hoberman.

StatusToday has landed $3.9m (£2.8m) from the serial entrepreneur and investor's newly launched venture capital firm Firstminute Capital, along with Transferwise and Citymapper backer LocalGlobe and Notion Capital.

The London and Ukraine based startup uses AI to analyse productivity and is already used by Hiscox, Cisco and Kemp Little. Employees performance is presented via an analytics dashboard that shows insights and behaviour patterns.

Founders Ankur Modi and Mircea Danila Dumitrescu who met at company builder Entrepreneur First and previously worked at Microsoft and Just Eat respectively, believe that the technology has the potential to save business billions of pounds by improving performance.

It also claims to be able to spot unusual behaviour which could signal a security breach, for example a phone left in an odd location, or that an employee is starting to feel burnt out.

"StatusToday is revolutionising the way managers think about their teams and their productivity,” said Saul Klein of LocalGlobe, which led the round.

"We are very excited to be working with them. We believe it will bring a new transparency to the workplace that will benefit everyone."

Hoberman added: “The potential to use data and AI to provide employee insights is a huge area of potential that is largely unexplored."