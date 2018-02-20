Alys Key

Holiday Inn owner InterContinental Hotels Group's shares were the biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 this morning after it said there would be no more special payouts for investors.

The announcement was made as the group reported preliminary results for the year to 31 December, showing strong growth in revenue and earnings.

The figures

Overall revenue for the year wasup four per cent at $1.7bn (£1.2bn). This was on the back of 2.7 per cent growth in revenue per available room (RevPAR), a key industry metric, as well as four per cent growth in the size of the hotel empire to 798,000 rooms.

The group is on track to continue expanding at this rate, with the highest level of room signings for nine years taking the total pipeline to 244,000 rooms. Around 45 per cent are under construction.

It also announced a raft of new initiatives including tapping into the high-value segments of the market and strengthening its rewards programme.

The group increased the full-year dividend by 11 per cent to $1.04 but said it would not be paying any special dividends in 2018, prompting shares to fall 4.2 per cent to 4,500p by lunchtime.

Read more: Vincent Tchenguiz is gearing up for legal action against Hilton

Why it's interesting

The market indicated investors' disappointment at the lack of extra cash, but analysts broadly agreed that it was the right move to expand in further growth.

"The results are good though there may be some short-term disappointment with the lack of a cash return announcement," said analysts at Barclays. "We think a pause here to drive the stronger medium-term growth opportunity makes sense, however."

Meanwhile Anna Barnfather pointed to the group's new projects which include the addition of a luxury brand. "We believe these new initiatives will likely take time to digest with exceptional cash cost of $200m," she said.

Read more: A Thai firm has taken control of these iconic London eateries

What InterContinental said

Chief executive Keith Barr said: "In recent years, we have built a powerful and effective enterprise which has supported our transition to being fully asset light, and driven strong performance across our 5,300 hotels. Today we are announcing a series of new initiatives that build on our well-established strategy and will drive an acceleration in our growth rate.

"These initiatives are focused around redeploying and refocusing resources to leverage our scale; strengthening our loyalty programme; continuing to prioritise digital and technological innovation; enhancing our industry leading franchise proposition; strengthening our existing brands; and adding new brands where we see the greatest potential for growth."

Read more: Britain's hotels attracted £5bn in investment last year