Many people will be aware of how dangerous flying a helicopter can be. But energy giant SSE seems to have taken it to the next level.

Using a specialist Erickson S-64 Air Crane helicopter borrowed from the US, SSE's network arm has started flying electricity pylons into place.

The pylons are made from durable composite plastic rather than traditional timber poles. They will connect the remote Dorenell wind farm to SSE Networks' Blackhillock Substation, near Keith.

Transporting pylons over land had the potential to disrupt the Scottish countryside. Much of this disruption is mitigated by using the ground-breaking helicopters, SSE said.

SSE called on the expertise of construction giant Balfour Beatty to supply, install and connect the 140 composite poles.

"We have developed an entirely new infrastructure solution which meets industry specifications in both the UK and Europe. This includes modifying the pole structures to be less intrusive, enhancing the durability of the insulators and utilising cutting-edge conductors to enable real-time monitoring of windfarm and substation performance," Balfour Beatty operations director Andrew Smith.

