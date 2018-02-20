Jasper Jolly

Growth in output from British manufacturers slowed slightly in February, in a further sign that the boost to the sector's exporters from the fall in sterling is fading as political concerns build, according to a closely followed survey.

The balance of manufacturing firms reporting an increase in orders over the last three months fell back to 10 per cent, down from 14 per cent in January, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) reported today.

The figures show that manufacturing continues to enjoy a boom period, with order books far above the negative long-term average balance of 14 per cent.

The Bank of England has described the manufacturing sector as enjoying a "sweet spot" in the last year thanks to a weaker pound since the Brexit vote, a stronger world economy, and no change in the trading situation.

However, the weakening after three strong months may reflect a return to the fore of uncertainty on the relationship with the UK’s biggest trading partner. Anna Leach, the CBI’s head of economic intelligence, said the figures were “another strong showing” but warned that political concerns will dominate near-term prospects.

“With the Brexit negotiations reaching a critical juncture, many businesses are concerned about future barriers to trade and are looking for clarity over the future relationship with the EU,” she said. “Remaining in a comprehensive customs union will help alleviate some of those fears and give firms the confidence to invest and grow.”

The volume of output for manufacturers rose strongly during the three months to February, but expectations for the next three months fell significantly from a reading of 24 per cent to 16 per cent.

The figures suggest the boost from sterling's depreciation is "beginning to fade", according to Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, with a noteworthy decline in the export orders balance.

He said: "Admittedly, both balances remained in the top 10 per cent of all past readings in the last 30 years, and the output expectations balance is consistent with quarter-on-quarter growth in manufacturing output of about 0.5 per cent. But the boost to growth from sterling’s depreciation will continue to fade as this year progresses."

