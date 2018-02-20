Alys Key

Brewdog's plans for a hotel in Scotland look set to finally go ahead after the brewery previously got into a scuffle with local authorities.

Plans for a 22-room Doghouse hotel in Ellon have been unveiled today after the company secured land.

The brewers had previously attempted to buy a plot of land in the area which they valued at £58,500 but which Aberdeenshire Council said was worth £3.5m.

This resulted in the first Doghouse opening at the site of Brewdog's US facility in Columbus, Ohio.

But Brewdog has now bought a site from screw jack manufacturer Power Jacks, and everything has been approved for the build.

Guests at the proposed Ellon hotel can expect beer taps in the rooms, a built-in shower beer fridge and rooms overlooking the brewery. Brewdog is also expanding its brewery with a new brewhouse and packaging hall.

The ambitious project comes after Brewdog decided to extend its current equity crowdfunding round until October, with a new goal of £50m. The current total is over £12m.

More openings are planned this year, with 15 new craft beer venues on the table for the near future. This includes the company's first brewpub, which will be in the City.

Breweries are also planned for Australia and China, as the pugnacious craft brewer expands worldwide.

