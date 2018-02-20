Tuesday 20 February 2018 10:26am

European Parliament paves way for "privileged" Single Market access

 
Catherine Neilan
BRITAIN-EU-BREXIT-NIRELAND
The European Parliament wants to "steal a march" on other EU institutions (Source: Getty)

The European Parliament is readying a 60-page document pushing for the UK to retain "privileged" access to the Single Market.

According to Business Insider the document outlines its desire for an "association agreement", a form of arrangement used by the EU to establish enhanced relationships with non-members.

It marks a major break with the EU's position until now, with chief negotiator Michel Barnier insisting no special deals would be on the table. Today, Sky News reported that the Dutch government had already triggered a no deal contingency plan, blaming lack of clarity from the UK government.

But one source familiar with the Parliament's activities told Business Insider the European Parliament wants to "steal a march" on other EU institutions by adopting the resolution ahead of the member states agreeing their position. It is expected the document will be brought to the Brexit Steering Group at around March 8.

The document will be a "very detailed" explanation of the future relationship the Parliament wants to have with Britain after Brexit, the source said.

The report has prompted the sterling to jump against the pound, up 0.55 per cent at the time of writing.

