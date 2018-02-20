Pimlico Plumbers gig economy case heads to Supreme Court

Lynsey Barber

A major legal case in the controversial gig economy is due to be heard at the Supreme Court today.

Pimlico Plumbers is fighting an earlier decision that a plumber for the company was in fact employed and entitled to holiday pay and other benefits.

Gary Smith brought the original case, claiming he was not self-employed as Pimlico Plumbers said, a view supported by an employment tribunal.

Read more: Government to scrutinise employment status after rise of gig economy

That was later upheld by the court of appeal last year.

But Pimlico Plumbers boss Charlie Mullins vowed to fight the case, taking it to Britain's highest court.

The case is set to be heard over two days.

It's one of several legal challenges to employment status in the gig economy, with cases also involving Deliveroo and Uber.

Read more: Don’t let the gig economy stop millennials from saving for their pensions

The government has promised to scrutinise how workers are currently classified after a major review of working practices and the rising number of self-employed.

Mullins said the case will have "huge ramifications for a large part of the economy".

"Employment law is very unclear, and hopefully we can all get some clarity from the Supreme Court on this situation, which I have already said will have huge implications for many industries, including plumbing and construction," he said.