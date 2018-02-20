Catherine Neilan

One of the UK's biggest trading partners has activated a "hard Brexit" plan, recruiting nearly a thousand customs officers to deal with new barriers after Brexit.

The Dutch government has triggered its no deal contingency plan, confirming that 50 new customs officers had already been hired and authorising the immediate recruitment and training of hundreds more, according to a letter sent to the country's MPs by finance minister Menno Snel.

The letter, seen by Sky News, blames the decision on "divisions within the British Conservative Party" and a "remaining lack of clarity" from the UK.

In total, 930 customs officers will be required to respond to the barriers sparked by a "no deal" Brexit.

Even if Britain secured a much-touted Canada-style free trade deal after a transition period, the letter suggested 750 extra customs agents would be required.

Snel wrote: "The divisions within the British Conservative Party and the remaining lack of clarity about the British input continue to impede the smooth running of the negotiations.

"It is therefore clear that the scenario that the UK leaves the EU on 29 March 2019 without a withdrawal agreement and without a transitional period is still conceivable.

"The red lines of the UK for the future relationship with the EU (leaving the internal market and customs union) mean that the trade relationship can not go much further than a trade agreement like the one the EU has concluded with Canada."

The Dutch have been seen as a key ally to the UK during Brexit and Theresa May is hosting the country's PM Mark Rutte at Downing Street this week, as part of her efforts to win over the leaders of the EU27 ahead of next month's European Council, where the transition agreement is on the table.

The letter has surfaced on the day Brexit secretary David Davis is due to give one of six key speeches on Brexit, telling sceptics on both sides of the channel they should not fear a Mad Max-style dystopia, and instead pledging a "race to the top" of global standards.

However, the government has been repeatedly slammed for failing to provide enough clarity from exactly what it wants from the end state, by business leaders including the British Chambers of Commerce, members of the opposition and members of May's own party.

May has convened yet another Brexit war Cabinet, which will take place at an away-day in stately home Chequers on Thursday. It is thought the meeting of some of her most senior ministers could last overnight if a position is not thrashed out, with May due to set out the formal position in a speech next week.

Separately, Business Insider reports that the European Parliament is readying a 60-page document recommending that Britain is granted "privileged" Single Market access after Brexit.