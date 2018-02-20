Jasper Jolly

HSBC's profits jumped in 2017 but its share price still fell as analysts failed to be impressed by results which missed expectations.

Britain's biggest bank had been trading at a lofty valuation ahead of outgoing chief executive Stuart Gulliver's last full-year presentation, where he unveiled profits before tax of $17.2bn (£12.3bn), a big increase from 2016 results which were weighed down by an underperforming Brazilian operation, since sold.

However, other metrics – notably return on equity – lagged behind investor hopes and other global rivals. Shares fell by more than four per cent at the time of writing.

Not angry, just mildly disappointed

The results were "mildly disappointing", according to Gary Greenwood, an analyst at Shore Capital. "Profitability (adjusted and reported) is a bit weaker than expected," he said, while the return on equity remains short of the bank's 10 per cent target.

The bank will have to deliver a "significant further improvement in returns" to keep the share price high, Greenwood said.

"The outlook statement is fairly vague, noting the reasonably positive outlook for economies partly mitigated by growing concerns around geopolitical tensions," he added.

Playing it safe

Barclays analysts Rohith Chandra-Rajan and Aman Rakkar said the lack of exciting news for investors – in particular a share buyback – is not surprising given the shake-up at the top.

"With a change in chief executive, it’s no surprise that there isn’t a material update to strategy although the existing high level targets are reiterated," they said.

However, shares trading at around 1.5 times the tangible book value "price in a significant pick up in return on tangible equity from the underlying nine per cent delivered in 2017 along with ongoing capital return."

Asian drivers

In the longer term HSBC still has strong growth potential, according to Douglas Morton, head of Asia research for Northern Trust Capital Markets.

“Operationally speaking there were some mixed signals, although longer-term drivers seem in place in our opinion," he said. “Asia is still driving growth for the banks making up 75 per cent of profit, a positive trend given the regions superior return on assets for HSBC. HSBC now have a total of 24 China desks aimed at supporting Chinese businesses with global outbound ambitions, 20 of which are along the ‘Belt and Road’ routes."

Gulliver's stint; HSBC travelling ok

David Buik from Corespreads said Gulliver has ridden through "seven turbulent years in the saddle".

He said: "Most of Mr Gulliver’s dynasty has been concentrated on downsizing the business to about 100 businesses in 18 countries, having lightened up their staff requirements by 25,000 over the past five years."

Gulliver’s legacy has been "marginally dogged by controversy", like money laundering and Swiss tax issues. Buik added: "However, buoyed by a final annual increment of £6m following in the wake of £5.7m paid to him last year, I suspect he will get over the disappointment quite quickly."

Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Group, said: "There is clear evidence of a turnaround afoot at HSBC, but just not quite at the pace anticipated by investors."

The share price fall at the open may be overdone, he added. "When the dust settles over the missed estimates in this set of results, shareholders will feel happy about the direction of travel," he said.

"Outgoing chief executive Stuart Gulliver has done the job he set out to do," Lawler added, setting up a pleasant honeymoon period for new boss John Flint. "The bank’s biggest footprint is in Asia and Europe where lending should benefit from the best economic growth in years."

