Oliver Gill

Financial software firm Fidessa today said it is in advanced talks with Swiss firm Temenos over a £1.4bn takeover approach.

Shares in the FTSE 250 firm rocketed by over a fifth as Temenos offered £35.67 a share, well ahead of yesterday's closing price of £29.15.

Fidessa investors would also be entitled to final and special dividends taking the total deal value to £36.467p a share.

Read more: Fidessa takes advantage of bumpy 2016

If a firm offer was proposed by Temenos, Fidessa said it intended to accept the deal.

However, Fidessa said in a statement this morning: "There can be no certainty that any offer will be made."

Fidessa wowed investors yesterday after revealing a seven per cent jump in profits and saying it was in line to profit from the implementation of the Mifid II regime.

Read more: Fidessa claims small impact of more investment on margins