BHP Billiton hikes dividends as it prepares for activist investor showdown

Oliver Gill

Half-year profits at BHP Billiton grew by a quarter, prompting the world's biggest miner to award shareholders a bumper dividend.

Alongside the results announcement, BHP boss Andrew Mackenzie said he will be meeting activist investors including Elliott Advisors next week to discuss demands for the miner to scrap its dual listing in the UK.

BHP reported profits of $4.05bn, up from $3.05bn last year but below expectations. Analysts had pencilled in $4.3bn, according to a poll by Thomson Reuters.

Interim dividends rose by 38 per cent to $0.55 per share.

“Higher commodity prices and a solid operating performance delivered free cash flow of $4.9bn. We used this cash to further reduce net debt and increase returns to shareholders through higher dividends,” said Mackenzie.

Elliott has upped the pressure on BHP in recent weeks, claiming more than $22bn of value could be created by simplifying its complex corporate structure. The Paul Singer-founded fund has been calling for changes since last April. It said an independent study by FTI Consulting concluded the cost of simplifying the business would be $391m.

However, BHP insisted today the costs of collapsing changing its corporate set-up currently outweighed the benefits. Nevertheless, Mackenzie said he was keen to hear all investors' views.

“I acknowledge there are some ways you can do the numbers where the upside prize looks quite large,” he said.

