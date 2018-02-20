Welcome President Ramaphosa – now it’s time to fix South Africa’s economy

Kieran Curtis

South Africa’s new President Cyril Ramaphosa has much to do.

Having finally taken over from Jacob Zuma last week, after a tempestuous and drawn-out resignation process, mired in corruption allegations, Ramaphosa has his work cut out for him to inspire confidence and show that the ruling African National Congress (ANC) can be trusted to get the continent’s second largest economy back on track.

In the immediate term, the focus needs to be on restoring faith in South Africa’s institutions – one of the biggest victims of Zuma’s near 10 year rule.

From the finance ministry to the tax authorities, supposedly independent institutions have seen their interests gradually aligned with the governing parties. Sorting them all out will take time, but there are some steps that can be taken quickly – for example, clearing out the boards of state-owned enterprises like Eskom and putting in place new business plans.

This would send a clear message that the years of patronage are over.

Next week’s budget is an opportunity for early progress. Ramaphosa will want to stabilise the debt to GDP ratio, which is over 50 per cent. One estimate suggests that the government should look to raise 215bn rand through cuts in expenditure and raising taxes. He has enough political capital now to take these measures without too many problems. Look out for changes to VAT in particular.

Ramaphosa could also address the embattled mining sector. Mining companies feel that the Black Economic Empowerment restrictions, a set of measures to address the economic inequalities of Apartheid, are too onerous. They argue that the restrictions make it hard for investors to judge the cost of capital. If they are right, relaxing these could free up capital investment into some projects, like in the coal sector, that could be started promptly.

Looking to the longer term, land reform has been much debated in recent years, with various attempts to give the country’s black majority greater land rights. Much of the emphasis has been on ancestral land traditionally occupied by the country’s indigenous tribes.

But South Africa’s population has rapidly urbanised, so many people are not actually domiciled anywhere near their ancestral lands. Shifting the debate from this rural land to urban areas would be shrewd. It also makes economic sense, giving people assets, which they can borrow against and use to take part more fully in the economy.

Shifting the focus from rural to urban, to registering your title to where you live or run your business, would give people a greater stake in their communities and could be used as security for borrowing and investment. Some people are already talking about this, but notably not in the ANC.

Tackling unemployment will take time but has to be a priority. One (admittedly challenging) step would be to find some way of working around the new minimum wage. It is currently too high to encourage employment-intensive light manufacturing, like garment making, to operate in the country. These are the kinds of industries that have helped the rapid economic development of emerging Asian countries, and could potentially do the same for South Africa.

Scrapping the minimum wage would be a political challenge too far, but one solution may be to set up special economic zones excluded from it. The state already pays employees below-minimum wages in certain areas like road cleaning, as a means of putting people to work. This principle could be extended to the private sector, with the necessary worker protections in place.

The new President’s list of tasks is daunting. Labour reform alone could easily dominate the two terms that he is limited to. His biggest challenge, certainly in the short term, is really to take on the vested interests of his own party.

But progress can be made. Eskom is not far off where it needs to be in terms of generating capacity, and the budget is a real opportunity to score some quick wins. Time to get to it, President Ramaphosa.

