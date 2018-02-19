Rebecca Smith

Network Rail has warned passengers of rail disruption over Easter as it works on a hefty £118m upgrade to Britain's railways across some 400 projects.

Ahead of the busy bank holiday weekend, Network Rail said passengers will need to plan ahead as some routes will see significant changes compared to normal.

Major work being carried out over Easter includes: Crossrail East: Significant work on the Great Eastern main line out of London Liverpool Street in preparation for the start of Elizabeth line services later this year, which will increase London’s rail transport capacity by 10 per cent

Significant work on the Great Eastern main line out of London Liverpool Street in preparation for the start of Elizabeth line services later this year, which will increase London’s rail transport capacity by 10 per cent West of England: Network Rail works on delivering the "biggest ever" signalling upgrade in and around Temple Meads, which it says will mean passengers benefit from almost twice as many trains between Bristol and London Paddington from 2019

Mark Carne, chief executive at Network Rail, said: "This Easter, thousands of rail workers will be working round the clock to deliver crucial upgrades to the rail network as part of the £50bn railway upgrade plan. This huge investment programme will provide faster, better services and help relieve over-crowding to respond to the huge growth on Britain’s railways."

He added:

While most of the network is open for business as usual, some routes are heavily affected and so we strongly advise passengers to plan ahead this Easter.

Here's a roundup of the impact expected:

In and around London Euston station will be closed on Sunday 1 April. On Saturday 31 March and Monday 2 April a reduced service will be in place for London Northwestern Railway passengers. On Sunday 1 April passengers are advised to use the Jubilee Line between London and Stanmore

will be closed on Sunday 1 April. On Saturday 31 March and Monday 2 April a reduced service will be in place for London Northwestern Railway passengers. On Sunday 1 April passengers are advised to use the Jubilee Line between London and Stanmore Work continues in the Shenfield area disrupting travel in and out of Liverpool Street on the Great Eastern main line to Norwich

disrupting travel in and out of Liverpool Street on the Great Eastern main line to Norwich Services in and out of London Bridge between 31 March – 1 April will see buses between London Bridge and West Croydon with some services being diverted into London Victoria

between 31 March – 1 April will see buses between London Bridge and West Croydon with some services being diverted into London Victoria In the Sutton area between 31 March – 2 April Southern trains will be replaced by buses between Streatham and Epsom, and also between West Croydon and Sutton/Epsom Downs

between 31 March – 2 April Southern trains will be replaced by buses between Streatham and Epsom, and also between West Croydon and Sutton/Epsom Downs Services to London Waterloo and Windsor/Reading will be diverted between 30 March – 2 April

and will be diverted between 30 March – 2 April Crossrail West works continue with some changes to services in and out of London Paddington from 30 March – 2 April

Network Rail said a 15,000 strong workforce will "work around the clock" this Easter bank holiday weekend to deliver more reliable infrastructure and better services for passengers. It uses the period for a batch of work as it is considered a time when there aren't as many people travelling on the railway.

Check for more details on any potential journeys here.

Elsewhere, work between Glasgow and Edinburgh will mean bus services in place between Carlisle and Glasgow from 31 March and 2 April, and Virgin Trains East Coast and CrossCountry services will terminate/start at Edinburgh.

Significant work in the Bristol area will result in no trains running between Bristol Parkway, Bristol Temple Meads and Yatton/Bath Spa from Friday 30 March to Tuesday 3 April.

