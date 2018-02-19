Network Rail has warned passengers of rail disruption over Easter as it works on a hefty £118m upgrade to Britain's railways across some 400 projects.
Ahead of the busy bank holiday weekend, Network Rail said passengers will need to plan ahead as some routes will see significant changes compared to normal.
|Major work being carried out over Easter includes:
|
Mark Carne, chief executive at Network Rail, said: "This Easter, thousands of rail workers will be working round the clock to deliver crucial upgrades to the rail network as part of the £50bn railway upgrade plan. This huge investment programme will provide faster, better services and help relieve over-crowding to respond to the huge growth on Britain’s railways."
He added:
While most of the network is open for business as usual, some routes are heavily affected and so we strongly advise passengers to plan ahead this Easter.
Here's a roundup of the impact expected:
|In and around London
|
Network Rail said a 15,000 strong workforce will "work around the clock" this Easter bank holiday weekend to deliver more reliable infrastructure and better services for passengers. It uses the period for a batch of work as it is considered a time when there aren't as many people travelling on the railway.
Check for more details on any potential journeys here.
Elsewhere, work between Glasgow and Edinburgh will mean bus services in place between Carlisle and Glasgow from 31 March and 2 April, and Virgin Trains East Coast and CrossCountry services will terminate/start at Edinburgh.
Significant work in the Bristol area will result in no trains running between Bristol Parkway, Bristol Temple Meads and Yatton/Bath Spa from Friday 30 March to Tuesday 3 April.
