David Davis pledges "race to the top" of global standards after Brexit

Catherine Neilan

Two Cabinet ministers will tomorrow set out the UK's stall for post-Brexit trade, insisting that global standards will go up afterwards.

David Davis will defy those who condemned Brexit as resulting in a bonfire of the regulations, telling European business bosses it will "spark a race to the top" - with Britain leading the way.

Speaking from Vienna, the Brexit secretary will set out his vision of the future economic partnership between the EU and the UK, saying shared commitments to high standards can form the basis for decisions on regulatory recognition that will reduce friction for businesses.

Davis, who on Monday visited counterparts in Paris and Madrid, will say he is "certain" a good deal can be struck that maintains workers rights and environmental protections. He will acknowledge that some fear the UK will be "plunged into a Mad Max-style world borrowed from dystopian fiction" but insist: "These fears about a race to the bottom are based on nothing, not history, not intention, nor interest."

Davis will add: "While I profoundly disagree with them — it does remind us all that we must provide reassurance. And that’s why it’s a message delivered by every member of Britain’s government as we meet our European counterparts."

He will set out how the principle of mutual trust, underpinned by robust mechanisms, can reduce trade friction.

“The agreement we strike will not be about how to build convergence but what to do when one of us wants to make changes to rules. Neither side should put up unnecessary barriers during this process," Davis will add.

He will point to existing regulations that enable easy export of goods across the EU as "exactly the sort of arrangement we want to see maintained."

A future mutual recognition regime will be underpinned by "close even-handed cooperation between these authorities and a common set of principles to guide them," he will add - a direct reference to the model put forward by the International Regulatory Strategy Group (IRSG) last autumn.

Davis will say that Britain's "blueprint for life outside of Europe is a race to the top in global standards" adding that this "can provide the basis of the trust that means that Britain’s regulators and institutions can continue to be recognised".

A dedication to "fair competition" will also underpin the strong future relationship.

The minister will add: "I am certain that is in the interests of both sides. And because of that, I am certain that we can get this right.”

Liam Fox will also give a major Brexit speech, hailing British manufacturing as "a kitemark of quality".

The international trade secretary will tell the EEF conference: "This government opposes erecting barriers to trade where none yet exist, or disrupting the commercial relationships that exist between this country and our continental partners."

Fox will urge businesses to "contribute your views", saying: "I want the interests of UK businesses and consumers to be foremost in the government’s mind... We want to protect the interests of British manufacturing. We want to maintain your access to markets across Europe, and beyond. And we want to ensure that the UK continues to attract the best and brightest talent from across the world.

"We are a nation of innovators. And, as government and industry work together, we can build a brighter and more prosperous future, for the UK and the world."

Their words have been well received by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI).

Deputy director general Josh Hardie said: “Business will welcome [Davis's] recognition of the benefits of frictionless trade, and the UK government’s commitment to maintaining high standards to keep people and products safe.

“Aligning the rules of trade across sectors to keep barriers low will help preserve jobs and investment, signalling to the world that Britain remains a great pace to do business. No sector is looking for divergence.

“Evidence, not ideology should guide the UK’s thinking on a close future relationship with the EU. And flexibility will be required from both sets of negotiators to seek solutions that will preserve prosperity on both sides of the Channel.”

But not everyone was convinced.

Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable said: "Davis might as well be making the case for staying in the EU. He appears to be acknowledging the great achievements of the Single Market - a British idea introduced by a British government - yet the Conservatives want to leave that and the customs union.



"They want all the advantages of staying in the Single Market and customs union while leaving it, which is clearly an absurd negotiating position. In fact, this comes across as a plea. It's the Boris Johnson school of having the cake and eating it, which we already know is unrealistic."

Green MP and Remain-campaigner Caroline Lucas added: "Davis is living in cloud cuckoo land if he thinks the EU will simply accept assurances about the UK's standards without blinking.

"They will have heard Brexit ministers boasting about how Brexit will be a chance for massive deregulation.

"The more likely scenario is that this government will engage in a race to the bottom on standards - putting at risk both environmental protections and the hard won rights of British workers and consumers in the process."