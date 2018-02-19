Diamond Naga Siu

The Colonel is still trying to deliver Londoners their finger lickin’ good chicken.

A raft of KFC UK were closed due to a chicken shortage — the company is smoothing some ruffled feathers with its new deliver partner — but over 300 are now open, and at least 30 of them are in London.

Some "teething problems" with KFC's new deliver partner have meant no deliveries to some of its 900 restaurants, which were closed as a result. Others are operating a limited menu or shortened hours.

“Our teams are working flat out all hours to get the rest back up and running as soon as possible — but it’s too early to say how long it will take to clear the backlog,” a KFC spokesperson said.

The company has urged KFC fans to look at its updating page of open restaurants.

Here are the London KFC spots that are open now:

Archway Archway 667 Holloway Road, Archway, London, N19 5SS Camden Mornington Crescent 53 Camden High Street, Camden, London, NW1 7JH Finsbury Park Finsbury Park Ex 288 Seven Sisters Road, Finsbury Park, Greater London, N4 2AA Leyton Leyton Mills Unit 4a Leyton Mills Retails Park, Leyton, London, E10 5NH London Colindale - The Hyde 9 The Hyde, Collindale, Edgware Road, London, Greater London, NW9 5EB London Barnet 133/135 High Street, Barnet, London, London, EN5 5UZ London South Woodford George Lane, South Woodford, London, London, E18 1AY London Edgware 138 Station Road, Edgware, London, Middlesex, HA8 7AA London Finchley - Ballards Lane 89/89a Ballards Lane, Finchley, London, Greater London, N3 1XY London Southgate 47a Chaseside, Southgate, London, London, N14 5BP London Stratford Westfield FC Unit 6 KFC Food Court, Lower Ground Floor, Westfield Stratford City, London, Greater London, E20 1EH London Harrow Weald 374 High Road, Harrow Weald, London, Middlesex, HA3 6HE London Waltham Cross DT Eleanor Cross Road, Waltham Cross, London, Hertfordshire, EN8 7LD London Camden Town 239 Camden High Street, Camden Town, London, London, NW1 7BU London Golders Green 12/14 Golders Green, Golders Green, London, London, NW11 8LL London Ruislip 58 High Street, Ruislip, London, Middlesex, HA4 7AA London Lavender Hill 244 Lavender Hill, London, London, SW11 1LJ London Hammersmith 88/90 Kings Street, London, Greater London, W6 0QW London Stoke Newington 192 Stoke Newington High Street, Stoke Newington, London, N16 7JD, N16 7JD London Victoria Station FC Victoria Place, Victoria Station, Buckingham Road, London, London, SW1W 9SJ London Baker Street 128 Baker Street, London, London, W1U 6TZ London Apex Corner DT Northway Circus, London, Greater London, NW7 3ET London Swiss Cottage Rst 149 Finchley Road, London, NW3 6JH London Mile End 381 Mile End Road, London, London, E3 4QS London Lewisham 217 High Street, Lewisham, London, London, SE13 6LY London Hendon13 Watford Way, Hendon, London, London, NW4 3jl London Rayners Lane 447 Alexandra Avenue, Rayners Lane, London, Middlesex, HA2 9SE London Leyton 283 High Road, Leyton, London, London, E10 5QN London Leytonstone 638 High Road, Leytonstone, London, London, E11 3DA London Hampstead 242 Haverstock Hill, Hampstead, London, London, NW3 2AE South Kensington Gloucester Road 81 Gloucester Road, South Kensington, London, SW7 4SS Wandsworth Wandsworth FCUnit 10, Southside Shopping Centre, Wandsworth, London, SW18 4FS

Clearly, the KFC closure proved too much for some though, as they have taken to complaining to their local MP.

Bermondsey and Old Southwark MP Neil Coyle tweeted today that he's had constituents get in touch that local KFCs at Borough High Street and Walworth Road were shut.

