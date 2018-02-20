MPs slam Carillion directors for "contemptuous" attitude to pensions

Helen Cahill

MPs have accused Carillion's directors of taking a "contemptuous" attitude towards the company's pension scheme as they probe the collapse of the contracting giant.

Evidence released today by the parliamentary inquiry into Carillion's demise shows how the trustees of the company's pension scheme urged the board to contribute more to the pension deficit, but were unsuccessful in their negotiations with executives.

MPs investigating Carillion have also criticised the Pensions Regulator for failing to start an investigation into the company before it went into liquidation, when its pension deficit liability stood at £2.5bn. The trustees contacted the regulator about Carillion when they could not secure an adequate commitment from the directors following a 15-month negotiation - the second such negotiation they had conducted with the board.

Frank Field, chair of the Work and Pensions Select Committee, said: "Over two successive 15-month negotiations [the directors] refused to give an inch to the pension schemes.

"Their private pleading that the company could not afford more was in stark contrast to the rosy picture - and bumper dividends - being presented to the outside world."

The two disputes between the pension trustees and Carillion's directors took place during 2010 and 2013. In the first set of talks, executives said they could only afford to contribute £23m per year to the pension scheme, while the trustees said the minimum contribution should be £35m per year. The company also pushed for Carillion's pension liability to be calculated according to "less prudent assumptions and methods", the trustees said.

Then, three years later, the trustees called for contributions of £65m per year to plug an estimated deficit of £770m, but talks reached an impasse.

The regulator launched its anti-avoidance investigation into Carillion three days after it went into liquidation with just £29m of cash left. The MPs noted that the regulator never used its statutory powers while Carillion was solvent.

In a statement, the Pensions Regulator said: “When the trustees wrote to us in 2013 to say they could not agree funding plans with the company, we did intervene by threatening to use our powers unless a funding plan was agreed.

"Our intervention resulted in a significant increase in the amount of money the company was prepared to pay into the scheme. We believed this was reasonable based upon our understanding of the company’s trading strength as set out in its audited accounts."