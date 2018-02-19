Frank Dalleres

British short-track speed-skater Elise Christie is expected to compete in the 1000m at the Winter Olympics on Tuesday despite rupturing tendons in her ankle during the 1500m on Saturday.

The 1000m, Christie’s favourite event, represents her last chance of securing a medal in Pyeongchang and avoiding a repeat of her triple heartache at the last Games in Sochi four years ago.

The Scot tried skating for the first time since her fall on Monday and is due to practice again before Tuesday’s first heats.

Read more: Russian athlete labelled clean tests positive in Pyeongchang

“If she comes through that – and it’s still a big ‘if’ – then she will compete,” said Team GB chef de mission Mike Hay.

“She needs to be fit or else she’s not going to be able to compete at the level that she wants to. We need to dampen expectations a bit because she’s coming back from an injury. Whether she makes it or not is still in the balance and there’s obviously going to be an element of risk if she does make it.”

Britain’s men’s and women’s curlers beat Denmark and Switzerland respectively on Monday to boost their chances of reaching the semi-finals.

Freestyle skier Rowan Cheshire secured her place in Tuesday’s halfpipe final, while figure skating duo Penny Coomes and Nick Buckland progressed to the final day of the ice dancing competition.

Read more: Lizzy Yarnold mulls skeleton future after historic second gold