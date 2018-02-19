Oliver Gill

Breakdown firm AA was today delivered a blow by the City, just days before it delivers a critical turnaround plan to investors.

Analysts from Berenberg issued a gloomy note on AA’s fortunes, slashing its target price and warning the firm faces a raft of problems.

On Wednesday AA will present an eagerly anticipated strategy update after enduring a torrid 2017.

AA shares slid three per cent as Berenberg warned short-term risks are “greater than previously assumed”.

“We believe there is a strong possibility that a dividend cut will be announced alongside the company’s strategy update on 21 February,” Berenberg wrote.

Analysts said Wednesday’s turnaround is “likely to significantly increase investment into the business, further pushing the possible deleveraging story into outer years”.

Around 40 per cent of AA’s stock market valuation has been wiped away since July 2017. Chairman Bob Mackenzie was sacked amid reports of a fight with a colleague. At the centre of disagreement was a plan for AA to seal an insurance partnership with motor insurer Hastings, a deal that subsequently fell away.

Two weeks ago investors were buoyed by announcement AA would deliver its turnaround plan later in the month – earlier than previously expected.

The firm is pivoting towards insurance operations while trying to defend – rather than grow – its breakdown arm.

Berenberg said AA faces “a range of market headwinds”. These include short-term concerns over future increases in insurance premium tax.

In the long-term analysts said there were “questions to be asked” about the AA’s pricing power. This is against the background of regulators forcing insurers to be more transparent on renewals pricing.

