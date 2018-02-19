Helen Cahill

Sir Philip Green has been asked to get the all-clear from the pensions watchdog before selling his retail empire, but he has denied that the company is for sale.

Frank Field, chair of the Work and Pensions Select Committee, has written to the retail tycoon following a report in the Sunday Times claiming that he intends to sell Arcadia Group to Chinese textiles giant Shandong Ruyi.

However, Green has today denied that Arcadia is for sale.

In a statement, Green and the board of Arcadia said: "Neither Sir Philip nor any of the directors of Arcadia have ever met or had any contact with Shandong Ruyi, and they have never been to the Arcadia offices as was suggested to look at the company's books. We have the greatest respect for them as an organisation, but have had no dealings or contact with them."

Field previously described Green as the "unacceptable face of capitalism" following the collapse of BHS.

"I have heard from Arcadia scheme members concerned about their pensions becoming detached from your family's resources, especially given the experience of the BHS scheme following your disposal of that company," he said.

"Those members should continue to expect that pensions promises made to them during your tenure will be honoured in full by any future owner. The sale of the company should not be materially detrimental to the ability of the schemes to meet those promises."

Field said Green should voluntarily apply to the Pensions Regulator for clearance before selling Arcadia.

Responding to Field, Green said: "With reference to Mr Field's comments with regards to the pension: Arcadia has undertaken to pay £50m a year into its pension fund, the most recent payment being made this month. The group remains unborrowed at the operating level and has substantial property assets."