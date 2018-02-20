Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover accountancy and consulting. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Saffrey Champness

Top-20 accountancy firm Saffery Champness has announced the election of Matthew Burton to the role of managing partner, with effect from April. He takes over as managing partner from Rob Elliott, whose term of office has come to an end, having served a total of three terms in the role. Matthew originally qualified as a surveyor, before retraining as an accountant and tax adviser, and then joining Saffery Champness in 2004. He most recently served as head of the firm’s private wealth and estates group and has been a member of the management board since 2013. He advises a range of clients including high net worth individuals, landed estates and owner-managed businesses.

Mercer

Mercer, a global consulting leader in advancing health, wealth and careers, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies, has announced that Laura McKim has been appointed as the UK career business leader. Based in the London office, Ms McKim will be responsible for leading the Career business to build people strategies, design integrated solutions and implement technologies that enable organisations’ workforces to thrive in a digital world. She will also join the UK leadership team. Laura joined Mercer as a university graduate 16 years ago. She worked as a consultant for a decade, and then took on a number of internal roles alongside her client work, including global line of business support and operations leadership. In 2017 she went on to become the talent strategy practice leader in the UK. She has been acting as the interim UK career leader since summer 2017.

Alpha Financial Markets

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has announced three board changes, with one role change and two new appointments. Ken Fry has been appointed non-executive chairman, and Penny Judd and John Paton will join the board, as senior independent non-executive director and chief financial officer respectively. Ken has over 28 years’ experience in the financial services industry. Most recently he was chief operating officer of Aberdeen Asset Management, and prior to 2008 he was chief technology officer. Penny has over 30 years’ experience in compliance, regulation, corporate finance and audit. She is a chartered accountant and is currently non-executive chairman and a director of Plus500. John is a chartered accountant and joins from HSBC where, during his 11-year tenure, he has worked in both HSBC’s global banking and markets and commercial banking divisions in London.

