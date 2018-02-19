Diamond Naga Siu

Oil and gas producer Energean is planning a debut on the London Stock Exchange this March in hopes to raise $500m (£357m), and is also considering a secondary listing with Tel Aviv.

Around $395m will be used to fund investment in the development of the Karish and Tanin gas fields, offshore Israel.

“The offer will provide us with a platform to secure this next phase of growth for our pipeline of attractive exploration projects,” said Mathios Rigas, Energean's chief executive.

He added:

Over the past few years, Energean has built a strong production, development and exploration portfolio in the Eastern Mediterranean to position itself as one of the leading independent oil and gas companies.

Rigas said that these new locations will give the company “considerable momentum” to reach its goals.

Energean, founded in 2007, has several development prospects in Greece and Montenegro as well, though it noted in a statement today that Israel — where most of the company’s undeveloped assets are — was particularly keen to go forward with the development.

Energean has sat on these two development sites since it acquired them in December 2016.

The company mainly focuses on oil and gas asset in the eastern Mediterranean region, so it hopes the London debut will help increase its international profile.

