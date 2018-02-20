Jasper Jolly

Barclays has added the former boss of Yorkshire Building Society and First Direct to the board of its UK bank, as it adds retail experience to its new ringfenced arms.

Chris Pilling has started as a non-executive director for Barclays Bank UK, ahead of the transfer of the British business in April.

The UK's biggest banks have been forced to split up their investment bank operations, seen as riskier by regulators, from the more conservative retail, business banking and wealth management operations.

Pilling's appointment adds significant retail banking heft. He was the first external chief executive appointment in 148 years to lead the Yorkshire Building Society, a role he occupied from 2011 until 2016. Pilling also headed HSBC-owned First Direct from 2006 until 2010 while leading the parent company's branch network.

The creation of an entirely separate entity has forced the bank to set up a whole new board, chaired by Sir Ian Cheshire, a non-executive director on the parent company's board which is headed by John McFarlane.

Cheshire was previously chief executive of B&Q owner Kingfisher, although he was also a director of Bradford and Bingley, the mortgage lender which had to be nationalised during the financial crisis. He will be joined on the board by Barclays UK chief executive Ashok Vaswani.

Pilling joins other prominent independent non-executives, including Timpson shoe repair founder Sir John Timpson and Avid Duggan, an investment boss at Google's parent company, Alphabet.

The UK bank's board will be faced with the challenge of pulling off the move to the ringfenced bank, while trying to protect the bank's retail market share as the open banking reforms promise to shake up the British banking market.

However, the UK board will not have to deal with the repercussions of fraud cases against Barclays PLC or Barclays Bank PLC, the latest of which was announced last week. The cases, which relate to a fundraising from the Qatari state during the financial crisis, could eventually see it lose its licence in multiple jurisdictions.

Pilling said he is "relishing the opportunity to help shape the new ring-fenced arm".

Cheshire said Pilling will bring an "understanding of financial services, breadth of experience, and proven track record".

