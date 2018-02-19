Monday 19 February 2018 2:36pm

Jamie Oliver's Barbecoa poised to slip into administration

 
Alys Key
Follow Alys
SWITZERLAND-ECONOMY-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-SUMMIT
Source: Getty

Staff at Jamie Oliver's Barbecoa site in Piccadilly have been told the site will close, with the chain poised to slip into administration.

City A.M. understands that an administration appointment for the two-strong chain is imminent.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.

Related articles

Why Jamie Oliver's City steak house is in for the chop
Alys Key
Alys Key | Staff

Steak is back on the menu at Wetherspoon's after a contaminated meat scare
Alys Key
Alys Key | Staff

City restaurateur Martin Williams slams "dated" chain restaurants
Alys Key
Alys Key | Staff