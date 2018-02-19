Alys Key

Staff at Jamie Oliver's Barbecoa site in Piccadilly have been told the site will close, with the chain poised to slip into administration.

City A.M. understands that an administration appointment for the two-strong chain is imminent.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

